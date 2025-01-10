Global meet in Manipal to explore ancient wisdom and modern therapy

Udupi: Manipal is set to host an International Conference on Therapeutic Philosophy from January 13 to 17, bringing together scholars and practitioners of philosophy to reflect on its role in contemporary therapeutic practices.

The event is organised by the Department of Philosophy and the Department of Clinical Psychology at MAHE, Manipal, in collaboration with the Institute for Philosophy at the University of Hildesheim, Germany.

A key highlight of the conference will be the launch of the Centre for Therapeutic Philosophy (CTP), an initiative aimed at integrating philosophical wisdom with modern therapeutic methodologies.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Dr. Rolf Elberfeld, Professor at the University of Hildesheim, emphasised that the event would focus on the contribution of philosophy to building mental and emotional resilience. He added that the establishment of CTP blends ancient wisdom with contemporary practices to address global challenges, serving as a model for interdisciplinary collaboration involving philosophy, clinical psychology, and cultural studies.

Dr. Srinivasa Acharya, Head of the Department of Philosophy at MAHE, highlighted the broader vision behind the conference and the launch of CTP. He stated that these efforts reflect MAHE’s commitment to integrating philosophical insights into practical frameworks for fostering individual and societal transformation.

With participation from Indian and international scholars, the conference promises to serve as a platform for exploring the global relevance of therapeutic philosophy and its application to pressing modern issues.