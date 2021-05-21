Government hospital infrastructure to be upgraded in Mandya district: Deputy CM Ashwatha Narayan

Mandya : Government hospital infrastructure will be upgraded by increasing the number of ICU beds and establishing oxygen generation plants in the district, Deputy Chief Minister and State Covid Task Force head, Dr C.N.Ashwatha Narayan, said on Thursday.

Speaking to the reporters during his visit to the Maddur Taluk Hospital, Budanuru Primary Health Centre to inspect the Covid-19 management, he told that the requirements with regard to health facilities would be considered as a priority by the government.

He interacted with the medical officials and suggested that at least a stock of 100 RAT kits, adequate quantity of drugs, and other medical consumables be kept ready.

Later, he visited the Mandya Institute of Medical Science and inspected ICU ward. He also spoke to the patients undergoing treatment about the facilities being provided to them and instructed the medical staff to work towards ensuring better medical care of the patients and to provide a minimum of 50 internees for the Covid management.

"The number of Covid Care Centers (CCCs) needs to be increased by 4 times as it has been decided not to allow home isolation in rural and urban slums. District administration should ensure mandatory admission of infected to the CCCs," he told.

There is a demand for increasing ICU beds in the district and this will be fulfilled at the earliest. The medical college hospital authorities have been asked to improve the quality of care.

Oxygen generation plants will be set up in taluk hospitals, community health centers, and PHCs with the objective of providing 18 KL oxygen per day and MANMUL has come forward to set up an Oxygen generation plant.

Further, he said, "home survey and testing at the doorstep needs to be focused to identify and confirm the results of symptomatic cases. For this, each village panchayat should be provided with a vehicle facility and should be done by deploying Asha and Anganwadi workers."

There are a few instances where RAT and RT-PCR tests yielded negative results even though persons had symptoms. Such cases need to be subjected to CT scan and district administration should ensure this test is done. All these tests are done free of cost in government hospitals, Ashwathnarayan said.