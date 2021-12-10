Government of Karnataka Asked All Social And Cultural Events At Educational Institutions To Be Postponed For Period Of Two Months

The Karnataka government advised on November 28 that educational institutions postpone all social, cultural, and academic events for two months due to the emergence of Covid clusters in various regions.

For a period of two months, all social and cultural events in educational institutions may be postponed. Conferences, seminars, academic events, and other events in educational institutions may be postponed if possible. Alternatively, it can be held in an online mode, where physical contact would be avoided. It was suggested that with only a few people in attendance but many more people in virtual mode. According to the state government's directive, after arriving in Bengaluru from South Africa, two people tested positive for COVID-19. They have been explored to the Covid-19 virus with the new variant, Omicron, that first emerged in South Africa.

On November 26, the World Health Organization designated the new COVID-19 strain as a 'variant of concern.' South Africa has reported the first cases of the new strain. The new strain has been given the name Omicron by the World Health Organization.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a high-level conference on November 27 to evaluate preparations for reducing foreign travel restrictions and urged citizens to be more careful, while several states moved rapidly to take preventive measures and be attentive. Meanwhile, 25 cases of Omicron have been detected in the country so far.