Government Of Karnataka Prepares Conventions For Program Beneficiaries

The state BJP government intends to host conventions of welfare programme beneficiaries in each district from March 4 to March 20 ahead of the Assembly elections. On March 4, the first convention in the Chitradurga district will be opened by CM Bommai. The conventions will be attended by the appropriate district in-charge ministers and Union ministers, and the conventions will provide the beneficiaries with a forum to air their issues before the deputy commissioners in question are instructed to address them.



Cooperation Minister ST Somasekhar, Women and Child Development Minister Halappa Achar, Excise Minister Gopalaiah, and MLC YA Narayanaswamy said during a joint news conference on Tuesday at Vidhana Soudha that the Bommai government had made progress in the areas of social justice and development. The issuance of title deeds to members of the Lambani community, the Samman Yojana for weavers, the Matru Vandana Yojana, the Bhagyalakshmi/Sukanya Samriddhi, and the Yashasvini Yojana, they claimed, are just a few of the programmes that have aided millions of people, reported The News Indian Express.

Aside from this, they continued, programmes like Jan Sevak, Gram One, and changes to the Land Conversion Bill have indirectly helped thousands of individuals. The ministers claimed that 75 lakh people had benefited from various programmes, including "Matsyasiri," which supported 100 deep-sea fishing boats to boost fishermen's incomes, 2.97 lakh students received scholarships totaling Rs. 462.12 crore for construction workers' children, and the mentally ill received aid through Sandhya Suraksha, Widow Pay, Maitri, and Manaswini.