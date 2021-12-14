Govt committed to all-round development of northern Karnataka: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: The government is ready to reply effectively to all the questions and issues that the Opposition is set to raise at the Belagavi session of State legislature, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said speaking to media persons at Belagavi airport on his arrival to participate in the session.

Bringing legislation, debating pro-people issues and finding solutions to their grievances is the priority of the government. "Our intention is to have debate and discussions on the overall development of Karnataka, especially northern Karnataka," Bommai said.

Opposition has the opportunity to raise any issue at the legislature session, and the government would reply to them all effectively. "Government is committed to all round development of northern Karnataka. We intend to bring many development projects, take decisions in this regard. We will work with a positive intent to fulfil the long pending demands of the people," Bommai said.

Anti-Conversion Bill

Replying to a question about the proposed Anti-Conversion Bill, the Chief Minister said, "the Law Department is studying the proposed draft and it would be introduced in the legislature session after clearance from the law department and the State cabinet." Reacting to statements from opposition leaders about their strong resistance against the proposed bill, Bommai said, it is obvious to witness pro and anti opinions about many laws. However, the government would have to enact laws in the public interest. The issue would be debated.

Varanasi visit

Referring to the conference of BJP Chief Ministers to be chaired by Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday in Varanasi, Bommai said that he would leave for Varanasi on Monday to participate in it and return on Tuesday evening.

The meeting would discuss the progress of central and state development projects.

When asked about protest by many farmer outfits demanding withdrawal of Agri-laws, he said that the issue would be discussed with farmers' representatives.