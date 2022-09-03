Govt decides to install sluice gates for lakes to avoid flooding

Bengaluru: After clearing the encroachment of lakes in Bommanahalli, Mahadevpura, KR Puram or higher areas where there are more lakes and the lakes connected to each other, it has been decided to install sluice gates, said Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai.

He was addressing a meeting of officials today after visiting and inspecting rain-hit areas in the city. The process of opening up should be continuous. There is no way for water to go in low lying areas. Who gave permission to build the houses? He asked who is responsible for all this. Prepare an estimate list as well as clearing encumbrances. Everything should be done systematically and scientifically, in such a way that the water flows easily. He said that he is ready to give compensation if there is a private land available, and if it is on the map, remove the encroachments. After constructing full RCC building, 30 Meters of drains have gone down to three meters. He suggested building a high wall as a permanent solution to this.

There is the same problem in all places. Permanent constructions of all the canals from one lake to another lake to Varthur Lake and from there to Dakshina Pinakini should be made. The storage capacity of all the lakes should be increased during the summer season by installing sluice gates. There should be a manual for management of rain water drains zone wise. Around Rs 1500 crore has already been given for this purpose, tender is also done. If there is a need, more funds will be provided, he said.

Accountability is very important

He said that the grant will be provided this year as per the estimated list for the maintenance of rain water drains. This is our priority. But accountability is very important. He clarified that there is no room for politics in this. I will order a thorough investigation of all previous works. He said let the truth come out.

Coordination between departments is necessary

'There is a need for coordination between Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, BBMP, BDA and BESCOM in some places. All four organizations should not act irresponsibly. BWSSB should keep drainage units in good condition. There should be a time limit for this. The units installed in 2015-16 are not working. They are not working at full capacity. This work should be done at a time. Whatever work BESCOM does, it should be completed. The problem of rain water drainage should be stopped completely. IT/BT organizations are here. Bengaluru's charisma starts from here. The rain water drains and roads of KR Puram, HSR Layout, Marathahalli, Whitefield, Koramangala should be repaired in all these areas,' he said.