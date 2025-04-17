Govt gives good news to parents, relaxes age limit for admission to Class I

Bengaluru: The state government and the Education department have given good news to parents. According to this, children who are 5 years and 5 months old will now be able to enrol in class 1. Earlier, it was mandatory for children to be 6 years old to enrol in class 1 in the state curriculum. Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa gave this information at a press conference held in the Education Department. With this, the confusion on age limit for school children has been resolved. There had been many reports about the possibility of relaxing the age limit for class 1. The SEP committee had already submitted a report to the government. It is said that 5 lakh children were facing problems in enrolling in school annually due to the 6-year mandatory rule for Class 1. Now the SEP Committee has recommended 5 years and 10 months and submitted its report. However, the Education Department has allowed children who are 5 years and 5 months old to enroll in Class 1.

Applicable only for this year

The age of 6 years will be mandatory for admission to Class 1 from June 1. Parents should not put pressure on children. Parents are confused about age. 6 years has been made mandatory everywhere in the country. We have relaxed the age limit only for this year. The age limit relaxation will be applicable only for this year. From next year, 6 years will be mandatory. It has been informed that it should be 5 years and 5 months, which is applicable only for this year, said Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa.

He said, Everyone was discussing about the age limit. I appeal to the parents. Do not make your children study like a mission. This will increase the pressure on the children. Parents are confused. It is six years everywhere in the country. When we spoke to them, they said that children are joining at a young age because we have SEP.

CET result after the results of the second PUC 2nd exam: After the results of the second PU, some people have not passed yet. Therefore, there are second and third exams. Over 1.70 lakh children have failed. Out of which 1.50 lakh have already registered. 92% of the children have already enrolled. They have also been allowed to write the CET exam. Madhu Bangarappa informed that the CET exam results will be announced after the results of the second exam.