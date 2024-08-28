Govt hospital doctors no less than private hospital doctors: CM

Bengaluru: CM Siddaramaiah announced that necessary staff and funds will be provided for Jayadeva Hospital to function 24 hours a day.He spoke at KC General Hospital premises of Gandhinagar Assembly Constituency after performing Bhumi Pooja of new Mother-Child Hospital, Teaching Building, Mortuary Building, New Model Kitchen, Laundry Building, Medical Solid Waste Unit.

The Chief Minister contacted the Jayadeva Director on the phone on the stage of the program, henceforth all types of health services should be provided at Jayadeva 24 hours a day. He instructed to make appropriate preparations. Government hospital doctors are no less than private hospital doctors. He said that the aim of the government is that the government hospitals should be of the same quality as the private hospitals.

‘The quality and cleanliness of Jayadeva Hospital should be matched by all government hospitals. He said that only then the government’s grant will make sense. Ministers and politicians including me do not go to government hospitals. There is also our fault in this. But we continue to give necessary grants to ensure that the quality and cleanliness of private hospitals are the same as in government hospitals.’ He said that this is possible if the administration of the hospital performs its duties transparently and honestly.

The government has decided to open trauma centres near the accident zones. He said that considering that the golden hour is very important to save the lives of the injured, the government has taken this action. From the platform, he instructed Health Department Principal Secretary Harsh Gupta to responsibly implement all the programs announced in the budget. ‘I approved the demands put forward by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and released the money. I will also inaugurate the new hospital building. He instructed the minister to finish the work soon. Half of the disease is cured if patients’ problems are listened to patiently’ the CM opined.

DCM DK Shivakumar, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Film Academy President Sadhu Kokila, Guarantee Implementation Committee President HM Revanna and senior officers of the department were present.