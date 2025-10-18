Govt left red-faced over ‘fake’ record certificate

The Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government seems to have fallen for a fake certificate issued by a so-called “London Book of World Records” appreciating its Shakti guarantee scheme, prompting ridicule from opposition BJP and the JD(S). After the expose by the BJP, the CM’s Office (CMO) is now looking into the matter.

Three days ago, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that his government’s ‘Shakti’ scheme, facilitating free bus rides for all women domiciled in the state, has been certified by the ‘London Book of World Records’ for the highest number of free bus rides availed by women. He took to ‘X’ to share the news.

It has now turned out that the certificate comes for a price, as claimed by the BJP MLC and former Minister C T Ravi. JD(S) claimed London Book of World Records Ltd “was dissolved on July 15, 2025.”

On his ‘X’ page, Ravi said: “Not only the certificate is fake. It has a rate card to buy .! How low can you go and show all this cheap tricks to fool people.” One can get award by shelling out money as there are ‘Award Plans’, as seen from some screenshots shared by Ravi.

For instance, the ‘classic plan’ of Rs 4,000, carrying certificate, medal, trophy, will be despatched by courier. The Platinum Package comes a price of Rs 10,000. Avinash D Sakunde is “International Chairman” of London Book of Records, while Dr Ivan Gacina is the European Union Head, Republic of croatia who have signed on the certificate.

“A BIG embarrassment for Congress,” said BJP IT Wing in-charge Amit Malviya. “Yesterday, no less than Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah proudly claimed that two state schemes were recognised by the London Book of Records. Turns out — it’s FAKE. Someone literally conned the Congress! The so-called “certificate” is full of spelling and grammatical errors. Worse, the company was dissolved in July 2025, and the page is now apparently being run from Chuna Mandi, Paharganj, Delhi — under the name London Book of World Records! Only the Congress could fall for this level of scam within a scam,” he said on his ‘X’ account.

When contacted, a senior official in the CMO told PTI that, “Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy had shared it with us. Now we are seeking a clarification from him.”