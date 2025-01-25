Live
- Delhi polls: Sandeep Dikshit says he is clean but Kejriwal isn’t
- CM Stalin to visit Madurai tomorrow to celebrate Tungsten mining project's cancellation
- South Korea: Prosecutors make another request for extension of Yoon's arrest after court's denial
- FabHotels’ losses widen 23 pc in FY24 amid rising employee costs
- City fed up with AAP’s frequent run-ins with LG, Centre: Kapil
- Govt permission mandatory for filming in forests: Khandre
- Centre, Delhi Police conspiring to kill Kejriwal: AAP
- SSMB29: Rajamouli’s Lion Roars – Mahesh Babu’s Epic Journey Begins
- AP CM Chandrababu Advocates for AI Development and Job Creation
- Weekend Events in Hyderabad 2025 | Music, Comedy, Workshops & More!
Just In
Govt permission mandatory for filming in forests: Khandre
Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has instructed to issue an order making it mandatory to obtain government permission for any filming, including cinema, documentary, serial, etc.
Bengaluru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has instructed to issue an order making it mandatory to obtain government permission for any filming, including cinema, documentary, serial, etc. in forest areas. The minister, who has given clear instructions to the additional chief secretary of the department, said that the relevant deputy conservators of forests are granting permission for filming of films, television documentaries, serials, etc., after paying a fixed fee.
In addition, since the authorities are also giving permission at the local level, there is a possibility that confidential information in the forest area will be available to the outside world. This will also harm the environment and biodiversity, he said.
In order to protect the forests and wildlife and hand over a better environment and nature to the next generation, he has instructed to issue an appropriate order to make it mandatory to obtain permission from the government for any type of filming in any forest area of the state.