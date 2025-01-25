Govt permission mandatory for filming in forests: Khandre

Bengaluru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has instructed to issue an order making it mandatory to obtain government permission for any filming, including cinema, documentary, serial, etc. in forest areas. The minister, who has given clear instructions to the additional chief secretary of the department, said that the relevant deputy conservators of forests are granting permission for filming of films, television documentaries, serials, etc., after paying a fixed fee.

In addition, since the authorities are also giving permission at the local level, there is a possibility that confidential information in the forest area will be available to the outside world. This will also harm the environment and biodiversity, he said.

In order to protect the forests and wildlife and hand over a better environment and nature to the next generation, he has instructed to issue an appropriate order to make it mandatory to obtain permission from the government for any type of filming in any forest area of the state.