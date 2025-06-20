Govt proposes extending labourers’ workday

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has put forward a contentious proposal to amend the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961, aiming to increase the standard workday for employees from nine to ten hours, with overtime potentially extending to twelve hours daily. The draft amendment, currently under stakeholder review, has ignited a fierce debate between industry leaders and labour unions over its implications for workers’ rights and economic productivity.

The Labour Department convened a stakeholder meeting at Vikasa Soudha, chaired by Secretary Rohini Sindhuri, to gather input from factory owners, hoteliers, and union representatives. According to sources, the proposed changes would also raise the quarterly overtime cap from 50 hours to 144 hours and include provisions for Saturday and Sunday holidays.

Industry stakeholders have largely endorsed the proposal, arguing it will boost productivity and streamline operations. However, labour unions have vehemently opposed the changes, labelling them as anti-worker and detrimental to employee well-being.

Critics warn that extended hours could exacerbate mental and physical health issues, disrupt work-life balance, and potentially reduce job opportunities by encouraging a two-shift system over the current three-shift model.

The amendment remains in the consultation phase and requires approval from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly to take effect. As discussions continue, the government faces the challenge of balancing economic ambitions with the need to protect workers’ rights, with further stakeholder meetings planned to refine the proposal.