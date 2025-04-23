Govt proposes fee for entry into Vidhana Soudha, faces flak

Bengaluru: The government has decided to set a ticket fee for public entry to the Vidhana Soudha, with the tourism department proposing to charge Rs 150 per person for a guided tour. This proposed fee has drawn criticism from Speaker U.T. Khader, who has raised objections regarding the high cost. An exclusive story on this development is detailed below. Vidhana Soudha is a prominent tourist attraction in Bengaluru, known for its stunning architectural design. Thousands of visitors flock daily to admire this iconic building, and it has become a must-see site for anyone visiting the city. Tourists often gather outside the building to take photos and enjoy its beauty, especially now that a perma-nent lighting system has been installed to enhance its appearance and attract even more visitors.

In recent days, both domestic and international tourists have shown a keen interest in touring Vidhana Soudha. Many visitors stand outside to take pictures while enjoying the rich history and significance of the architecture. To improve the overall experience and educate tourists about the building’s heritage, the tourism department has pro-posed a guided tour system, similar to those in place at the President’s House and the Parliament building in New Delhi. This proposal has received conditional ap-proval from the Administrative Reforms and Personnel Department.

The tourism department has submitted a proposal to charge Rs 150 as an entry fee for the guided tours. This fee is intended to cover the payment for the guides, among other associated costs. A portion of this revenue will be contributed to the tourism de-partment.

In addition to the guided tours, the tourism department is also considering offering free entry to regular visitors who do not opt for the guided tours. Furthermore, there may be a proposal for a minimal fee for general tourists to avoid charging them excessive-ly. Speaker U.T. Khader has expressed his disapproval of the proposed Rs 150 fee for tourists. He argues that such a high entry fee would burden visitors and has suggest-ed that it should be revised down to ₹20. He has invited the tourism department’s offi-cials for a meeting on this matter, urging them to reconsider the proposed fee struc-ture. In the meeting, Khader suggested setting an entry fee of ₹20 to make it more ac-cessible to the general public, stressing that the current proposal could deter many potential visitors. He has written to the Chief Secretary, advocating for a more rea-sonable fee.

A meeting is scheduled with Chief Secretary Shalini Rajanish soon , where officials from the tourism department will discuss the proposed ticket fees for entry to Vidhana Soudha. The discussions will include the ₹150 fee for guided tours, the suggested ₹20 minimum fee, and possible free entry options. The outcomes of this meeting are expected to finalize the proposed entry fees and associated guidelines, security measures, and conditions for visitor access.

The tourism department has outlined several conditions for the implementation of the “Guided Tour” system. Tours will be available only on public holidays from 8 am to 6 pm. Visitors will be divided into groups of 30 for observation, and guidelines will be established to ensure smooth operations. Additionally, an online ticketing system will be developed to facilitate bookings for guided tours. Visitors will be required to comply with security instructions from the Deputy Police Commissioner regarding access to the building and its surroundings.