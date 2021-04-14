Govt responsible for poor Covid-19 handling: Congress

Bengaluru: As Karnataka witnessed a high number of Covid cases recently, leader of Opposition and former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the government had failed to control the spread of the infection and lockdown was not a solution to rising cases as it would only make lives more difficult.



Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah said, "Lockdown is not a solution. First it has to be identified how this disease spreads and, accordingly, treatment should be provided. The government relaxed the norms when the number of coronavirus cases dropped, due to which they have gone up now. The State government went easy on tests when cases dropped significantly, allowed free movement of people and congregations and at public events."

He also said that if the government has plans to impose lockdown, it should deposit Rs 10,000 into the account of one crore families belonging to the economically weaker section.

Reacting to an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on April 18 to discuss the measure to contain the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Siddaramaiah claimed he had not received any invitation from the government.

Janata Dal (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy also said the government should focus on the availability of essential drugs such as Remdesivir and beds in hospitals as it is being projected that by the month end, cases may shoot up to 20,000 a day.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday reiterated that there will be no lockdown in the state, but stringent measures will be implemented to contain the spread of the Covid pandemic.

In remarks on the sidelines of Ambedkar Jayanti to commemorate B.R. Ambedkar's 130th birth anniversary here, he said that there can be no lockdowns, and even weekend lockdowns are not necessary, and that the State government was gearing up to take all other measures to prevent the spread of this dreaded disease.

"Already, we have imposed night curfew in some cities. If required, we will extend it to some other districts as well," he said.