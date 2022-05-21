Govt school offers free silver coins to woo students

Mandya: Amid stiff competition from private schools, the government schools are much behind in attracting students. The parents are wary of sending their children to government-run schools though education is free because of lack of basic facilities, shortage of teachers and poor results in exams compared to those run by private managements.

Vexed by this trend, a government primary school in Melukote has hit upon a unique way to woo students. The government boys Kannada medium primary school is offering a silver coin each to students joining first standard. The over century-old school is known for having many facilities for students and in way inferior to its private counterparts in many other respects.

This school provides free books, uniforms, ID cards, belts besides arranging educational toursfor 5th,6th and 7th standard students. The school development monitoring committee (SDMC) in association with its alumni is provided two additional teachers. It also offers free transport facility to students with the help of an NRI doctor, Ramakrishna, who is an alumnus of the school. In addition to this, it also gives free bus passes to students.

In 2013, the school was on the verge of closure as the number of students dwindled to just 32. Now, the number of students has risen to 112 in class 1class 7 (Kannada medium) and first standard to third standard (English medium). SDMC president L Devaraju told The Hans India that 'we have taken many measures to increase the number of students which worked out. We are appealing to parents to send their children to the school for free education'.

"The State government has sanctioned an LED panel under Amrutha Shala project so that we can start smart classes from this year." "We have engaged two teachers to take spoken English classes for children.

The school is providing quality education and as far as the facilities are concerned we are not inferior to any private school. Parents can use these facilities without wasting their hard-earned money and at the same time strengthen government institutes," Devaraju said.