Govt sets up elephant task force for Mangaluru division

The State Government has sanctioned a dedicated Elephant Task Force (ETF) for the Mangaluru forest division in Dakshina Kannada district to tackle the rising incidents of human-elephant conflict in the region.

In recent years, areas under Uppinangady, Sulya, Belthangady, Puttur, Panja and Subrahmanya forest ranges have witnessed increased incidents of crop damage and occasional loss of human lives due to wild elephant movement. So far, rapid response teams from the Madikeri division had to be deployed to drive elephants back into forest areas, often leading to delays in response.

Taking note of the situation, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests submitted a proposal to constitute a separate task force for the Mangaluru division. The proposal has now been approved by the government.

The newly formed task force will comprise 28 personnel, including one Deputy Range Forest Officer, two forest guards and 25 drivers or equivalent staff engaged on a contract basis.

The headquarters of the Elephant Task Force will be located at Sulya, and it will function under the direction of the Deputy Conservator of Forests, Mangaluru division.

The team will conduct regular patrols in vulnerable areas, monitor elephant movement in agricultural fields, coffee estates and human settlements, and respond swiftly to drive elephants back into forest zones. It will also create awareness among villagers about elephant movement and advise them to avoid venturing into forest areas during high-risk periods. A control room will be set up at the task force headquarters, and its contact number will be publicised for emergency response. Necessary vehicles and equipment will be provided to ensure quick deployment to affected areas. Sulya MLA Bhagirathi Murulya had earlier submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister and Forest Minister seeking sanction for a dedicated task force

for the region.