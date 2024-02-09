Govt to give nod for hotels to function 24/7

Bengaluru: The sector that is developing day by day in the capital Bengaluru is the hotel industry. Year by year new hotels are opening and job creation is also increasing. They kept making demands before the government. But the previous government did not fulfill their demands. This time the Congress government has come forward to fulfill their demands.

As the city is developing day by day, the number of people working in the morning, evening and midnight is increasing. People who work from morning to 10 pm are currently getting meals in hotels, but there are many people who are struggling to get meals and snacks in the middle of the night. Due to this, the hotel association has been submitting a request to the government to open the hotel for 24 hours a day. But only the previous BJP government did not respond to their demand. Now the Congress government has promised to meet this demand and it is likely to release the guidelines in a few days.

Also, allowing hotels to open 24 hours a day will create employment. A lot of young people come to work in the night shift and even today there is a lot of problem for those who travel at night. Currently in Kerala, hotels are allowed to open 24 hours a day. We have made a demand to the government as well. The government has promised. If that promise comes true, it will be more convenient, a hotel owner said. It is a good thing to allow the hotel to open 24 hours a day. It is very difficult when traveling at night. A customer shared his happiness that it would be very useful if the government had given permission. In general, tough rules are likely to be enforced even if hotels are allowed to open 24 hours, where there should be more than 10 employees. There is a possibility that there should be a watchman, there should be CCTV cameras, there should be a security system, and 10 to 20 thousand jobs will be created along with 10 to 20% profit for the hotels.