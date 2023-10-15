Govt will soon instruct the architectural committee to supervise the repairs and renovations of the temples

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government will soon instruct an Architectural committee to oversee the repair and restoration process of ancient temples in Karnataka. At present, the Muzarai Department has stopped the repair and reconstruction work of around 50 temples. Section 69D of 1997 made the Architectural Committee mandatory. A committee will be formed soon. The Superintending Engineer of the Architecture Department is appointed as ex-officio Chairman of the Architectural Committee. Muzarai Department Commissioner H Basavarajendra said that the president of Shilpakala Parishad, one sculptor, one Agama expert and one Vastu expert will be members of the committee.

The Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments should henceforth seek permission before undertaking any repairs or renovations to temples. He said that before granting permission, the architectural committee will check whether repair or renovation work is required.

About 50 applications for repair or restoration will be disposed of. In total, 205 temples are classified as 'A' category temples, 195 as 'B' category temples and 34,151 temples as 'C' category. At present most of the 'C' category temples which are in poor maintenance are located in rural areas. He informed that most of the applications received are for 'C' category temples.

In many cases the original stone carvings, pillars, idols and other temple structures have disappeared as the temples have been rebuilt. From now on, every stone formation must be recorded and checked to see if they can be reused. The Commissioner said that the main objective is to protect antiquities from theft. Private trusts and committees have taken over temples in the name of restoration. Out of 34,151 temples, more than 17,000 'C' category temples need urgent repair, he said.

The Karnataka State Religious Council has decided to set up a vision group comprising eminent personalities to bring about the all-round development of temples in the state. He said that this vision group will provide financial assistance to the government to develop temples including repair or renovation.