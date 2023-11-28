Greater Bangalore -Bidadi smart city announced

Bengaluru ;- In a significant move towards urban development, the Urban Development Department has issued an order declaring Bidadi, a major industrial area in Ramanagara district, as part of the Greater Bangalore-Bidadi Smart City Project (GBDA). The announcement comes as part of a strategic shift, rebranding the erstwhile Bidadi Smart City Planning Authority.

The order, issued on the 18th November , reflects the vision of the Deputy Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, who recently declared the Bidadi Smart City project as the Greater Bangalore project during an event hosted by Toyota. This decision aims to inject renewed momentum into the ambitious smart city initiative.

To lead the implementation of this transformative project, the Commissioner of Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) has been appointed as the Head of GBDA, underscoring the importance of seamless coordination in executing the vision. Additionally, the Project Director of BMRDA will serve as the Member Secretary, contributing expertise and oversight to the development of the Greater Bangalore-Bidadi Smart City.

The Bidadi Smart City scheme was initially formulated by the government in 2006, envisioning the development of a smart city across 10 thousand acres encompassing 29 villages of Bidadi hobali. However, due to various reasons, the plan encountered hurdles and remained stagnant for the past 8 years. The recent announcement signals a fresh start for the project, now rebranded as the Greater Bangalore-Bidadi Smart City Project, with the expectation of overcoming previous challenges and realizing the original vision of creating a technologically advanced and sustainable urban center.

As the Greater Bangalore-Bidadi Smart City Project gains new leadership and direction, it is poised to become a transformative force, fostering economic growth, innovation, and enhanced living standards in the region. The strategic appointment of key officials and the reinvigoration of this pivotal initiative reflect the government's commitment to urban development and the creation of smart, sustainable cities in Karnataka.