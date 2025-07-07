Greater Bengaluru Authority: Will take opposition into confidence on formation of corporations, says Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, who is also in charge of Bengaluru Development, on Monday said that the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) report in terms of division of Bengaluru civic agency into corporations would be placed before the Cabinet after taking the Opposition into confidence.

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with officials on the Greater Bengaluru Authority at Vidhana Soudha, he said that the Committee has submitted its final report on the formation of corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority.

"I have told the Committee chairman that the opposition leaders need to be taken into confidence on the report. The corporations would be formed within the existing boundaries of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, and it would be expanded at a later date. We have to discuss this in the Cabinet and conduct elections as early as possible,” he said.

Shivakumar also maintained that the election would be held for the existing BBMP wards this time.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Chairman of the Greater Bengaluru Authority Formation Committee Rizwan Arshad, Chairman of the Brand Bengaluru Committee B.S. Patil, member Ravichandar, GBA Administrator Tushar Girinath, Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, DCM Secretary Rajendra Cholan, and others participated in the meeting.

Asked about his meeting with Home Minister G. Parameshwara on the Yettinahole project, he said, “There were some issues with the dam in his taluk. We are thinking of carrying the project forward without submerging any of the villages. The locals have suggested storing water in a couple of tanks, and we will evaluate it. We will take everyone into confidence and discuss it in the Cabinet meeting.”

Asked about Delhi visit on Tuesday, Shivakumar said, “I am going to meet the Union Jal Shakthi minister as he has given us time to discuss forest land issues for Yettinahole project in Hassan and Tumakuru districts.”

Asked if he would take the High command during his Delhi visit, he said, “Party office is like a temple for us, I make it a point to visit the party office and offer our prayers.”