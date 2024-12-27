Greatest economist who shaped nation’s economy: K’taka Cong pays tributes to ex-PM Singh

Belagavi (Karnataka): The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Friday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at a condolence meeting organised at the CPED grounds in his honour.

The Karnataka government announced seven days of mourning and also declared a one-day holiday for schools and colleges in the backdrop of the demise of the former Prime Minister who passed away at the age of 92 in Delhi on Thursday night.

The party also cancelled its ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ convention scheduled to take place on Saturday.

The convention was planned as part of the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi taking over as the President of the Congress.

On the same platform, a condolence meeting was organised on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated, "Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh was one of the world’s greatest economic experts who shaped the nation’s economy with the interests of the middle and poor classes in mind."

“Dr. Manmohan Singh once remarked, ‘I may not receive much recognition for my work while I am alive, but in the future, our efforts will be valued greatly’”, CM Siddaramaiah recounted.

“When we look at Dr. Manmohan Singh’s life journey, it fills us with amazement. Born into an extremely poor family, he rose to become one of the greatest economic experts the world has seen and served as the country’s Prime Minister twice,” he stated.

“There may be other great economic experts, but he stood out for his soft-spoken nature, restrained language, and his efforts to shape the nation’s economy with a focus on the welfare of the middle and poor classes,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“I had the opportunity to meet him several times. He would patiently listen to our views and then offer his honest opinions,” he remembered.

“He did justice to every role he held. Whether as RBI Governor, Finance Minister, or the country’s Prime Minister for ten years, he served with utmost sincerity and integrity,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“Sonia Gandhi declined the post of Prime Minister and chose Dr. Manmohan Singh for the position. For ten years, he led the nation with great strength and stability,” the CM said.

“When India was facing an economic crisis, he implemented liberalisation policies and lifted the country economically. Before Dr. Manmohan Singh, the country’s economy was not integrated with the global economy. By opening it up, he infused new life into the nation’s economic landscape,” CM Siddaramaiah stressed.

“He implemented the fundamental ideals of our Constitution in letter and spirit,” CM Siddaramaiah added.

“Through initiatives like the Food Security Act, the Right to Education Act, and Right to Information Act, he uplifted the poor and middle classes economically and socially,” he stated.

“His passing is a loss not only to India but to the global economic community. When we established the Ambedkar School of Economics, we invited Dr. Manmohan Singh. He also attended a programme on Karnataka’s economy during our term and appreciated the robust state of our finances. His knowledge helped find solutions to many of India’s challenges,” he stated.

“He was someone who could precisely understand and resolve the country’s economic issues. Despite his immense knowledge, he remained humble and gracious,” the CM stated.