Green practices galore to conserve water

Bengaluru: Embassy Group has implemented a variety of green practices that result in positive change, such as:

Within our own business parks, our Services vertical has taken certain steps towards water conservation, including ensuring that approximately 50% of the total water used for secondary purposes undergoes recycling through sewage treatment plant (STP) processes. Additionally, low-flow plumbing fixtures, including flow restrictors, low-flow taps, and aerators, have been installed throughout the facilities. Sensor-based fixtures have been deployed in certain areas to enhance efficiency further. Furthermore, we have upgraded our water treatment units with advanced technologies, such as mechanical filters, to decrease water waste.

Embassy, in partnership with The Anonymous Indian Charitable Trust, has been working in the Bettahalasuru Panchayat in North Bengaluru since 2016 to address the issues of irresponsible disposal of waste and the depletion of soil and water. Under the EcoGram programme, the partners have made efforts towards water stewardship. EcoGram continues to rejuvenate local lakes (Thanisandra and Thimmasandra in North Bengaluru) through augmented bunds, water quality checks, and optimised functioning of stormwater drains. Local biodiversity is of the utmost importance, and efforts to increase biodiversity will continue. We also drive low-cost turn-key solutions for water recycling, rainwater harvesting, and water conservation.