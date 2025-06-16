Greening the future: Students turn Eco-Champions

Bengaluru: Kelachandra Coffee, India’s largest privately-held coffee plantation company, celebrated of World Environment Day 2025 across its coffee estates with a series of meaningful, community-driven environmental initiatives across its estates. With active participation from estate teams, local communities, and students from nearby government schools, the day highlighted Kelachandra’s enduring commitment to sustainability, education, and environmental stewardship.

Restoring Sacred Spaces: Yelnoorkhan Estate Leads the Way.

At Yelnoorkhan Estate, the team spearheaded a clean-up and awareness campaign around the revered Seethalaiah Giri Temple. Volunteers, estate workers, and tourists came together to collect and responsibly dispose of plastic waste, reviving the sanctity and natural beauty of the site. The initiative also included awareness sessions on sustainable practices and responsible tourism, reinforcing the need to protect both ecological and cultural heritage.

“The temple is not only a sacred place but also part of the ecological fabric of our land,” said Rishina Kuruvilla, Head of Sustainability at Kelachandra Coffee Ventures. “Through this initiative, we demonstrated how preserving nature can go hand-in-hand with honouring our cultural spaces.”

Greening the Future: Students Become Eco-Champions

In a combined effort across Garigekhan Cluster, Jensury Cluster and Kammargodu Cluster, Kelachandra hosted an immersive plantation and eco-education drive for school students. Children from nearby government schools, including Sirivase, were invited to explore the estates, plant native and fruit-bearing saplings, and learn about shade-grown coffee and the ecological significance of the Western Ghats. The experience included guided nature walks and storytelling sessions that deepened their connection with the environment.

“Involving children in environmental action creates a ripple effect of awareness, ownership, and lifelong care for the planet,” said Ryana Kuruvilla, Head of People and Culture at Kelachandra Coffee Ventures. “These initiatives reflect the values we believe in—values we strive to pass on to future generations.”

“We see our estates not just as places of work but as living classrooms,” added Neleema Rana George, Head of Coffee Works and Technology at Kelachandra Coffee Ventures. “By opening our spaces to young minds, we’re sowing the seeds of future conservationists. Our philosophy is simple—coffee cultivation must walk hand-in-hand with conservation”

Sustainability Beyond a Single Day

At Kelachandra, World Environment Day is not just a symbolic occasion but an extension of ongoing efforts to embed ecological mindfulness into every aspect of its operations. From restoring biodiversity and reducing non-biodegradable waste to engaging local communities, each initiative reflects a deep commitment to sustainability. The 2025 celebrations reaffirmed Kelachandra Coffee’s role not only as a producer of premium coffee but also as a dedicated steward of the environment—bringing people, nature, and purpose together in lasting harmony.