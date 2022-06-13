Greenwood hosts ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations 

Bengaluru: Green­wood High International School hosted the "Iconic Week" celebrations of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (AKAM), marking 75 years of India's independence.

The Government of India's initiative, from June 6 to 11, 2022 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrating the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements. It was a golden opportunity for the school to be selected as the venue for the celebrations by Union Ministry of Finance and Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

To mark this milestone, various activities were held under the aegis of the Ministry of Finance at Greenwood High. The students eagerly participated in many activities like slogan writing - reflecting India's growth over 75 years, extempore speech on India's development, great personalities of the nation and India's glory, and essay writing on India's journey from Independence to the present.

The Greenwood High International School, Trustee, Niru Agarwal said, "It was a great privilege for our school to host the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations marking 75 years of India's Independence. We have a lot to learn from the history of India's journey over these years. We are glad that our students could be part of this magnificent milestone in celebrating Indian history. We thank the Government of India for selecting us as the venue for the celebrations which is a prestigious moment for us."

The Ministry of Finance observed its Iconic Week celebrations from June 6-11 with a slew of programmes that included launch of various citizen-centric initiatives, financial literacy programmes, lecture series, seminars and symposia and cycle rallies. The events held during the Iconic Week are chronicled in an e-Coffee Table Book.