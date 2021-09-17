Guest lecturers demand job security, stage unique stir

Mysuru: Members of the Government First Grade College Guest Lecturers State Coordination Committee staged a unique protest by cooking 'pakoda' here Friday demanding job security.



The guest lecturers who have been staging an agitation near the office of the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner for the past three days, made 'pakoda' to draw the attention of

the central and State governments to their plight. They are also demanding regularisation of their service instead of recruiting new candidates.

They said the State government failed to implement the Supreme Court order to regularise the service of guest

lecturers. District committee president Hanumanthesh and secretary Balasubramanyam and women resorted to the unique protest.