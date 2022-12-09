Gujarat election result will not impact state: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah said that the result of the Gujarat assembly elections will not have any impact on the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

Commenting on the Gujarat election results here on Thursday, he said, 'BJP is in power there It was expected that it would come. Aam Aadmi Party contested and ate Congress votes. He said that all the votes obtained by that party belonged to the Congress.

He said, 'The wind of the election results of one state does not blow to another state'. 'The BJP government here is the most corrupt government. The Congress organization is powerful here. It should not be compared to Gujarat. BJP also knows that they will lose in Karnataka,' he said. There was an anti-incumbency wave in Himachal Pradesh. It is a plus for Congress' he said.

He alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party spent a lot of money in Gujarat. BJP itself has funded (provided money to) that party. He accused BJP of funding Aam Aadmi Party to split Congress votes. BJP can strategise with JDS in Karnataka. But, that doesn't happen. The administrative situation in Karnataka is very bad,' he said.

'Despite spending so much money, Aam Aadmi Party got 6 seats. He alleged that the vote has been divided by them.

"In Karnataka, Congress will win even if it is quiet. We don't have to do any strategy. Modi wave is nowhere to be found. If there wave why would they have lost in Delhi? Where has Modi wave gone?' He asked sarcastically.

'Karnataka BJP does not even have the courage to advise the people of Maharashtra on the border issue', Siddaramaiah criticized. he said, 'Karnataka BJP are cowards. Even though there is BJP government on both sides, why is there a commotion on the border? Why are you creating a turbulent atmosphere?'' he asked.

You should argue with a good lawyer about the border dispute. He demanded that the Chief Minister should go to the Prime Minister and explain the real situation and control the situation at the border. Mahajan's report is final. Belgaum is ours. There is no question of leaving even an inch of it to anyone', he said.