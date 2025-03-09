Hampi gangrape case: Karnataka govt to inform embassies, enhance security at tourist spots

Bengaluru: After the horrific gangrape of a tourist from Israel and an Indian homestay owner, who along with three other tourists, including one from the US, were stargazing in Koppal district, Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that their respective embassies will be informed.

An American national, part of four tourists, was also attacked and pushed into the canal in the incident. He managed to come out.

Speaking to the media regarding the incident, Parameshwara stated, "The government is looking into the assistance the victims needed after the incident. Once, the statements are recorded before the magistrate, they are free to go."

The victims would be brought to Bengaluru after the procedure and later they will be sent to their countries, Parameshwara stated.

"The diplomatic missions of Israel and the US will be informed. Their embassies would be briefed. Further, whatever steps we take, we should ensure that they safely reach their countries," he underlined.

"The tourists did not inform the police before going for stargazing. They had gone to the spot directly on bikes from the homestay. The tourists were singing at an isolated place," Parameshwara stated.

The incident occurred on March 6 when four inmates in the Heartland homestay, one 23-year-old Daniel from the US, another female tourist from Israel, and two others, Pankaj Rao Amrut Rao Patil from Nasik in Maharashtra and Bebash from Odisha, had rented rooms."

The accused trio approached the tourists and asked for money. They later pushed Daniel, Pankaj and Bebash into the canal and gang-raped the homestay owner and the Israeli tourist.

Daniel and Pankaj managed to swim back to safety but Beebash's body was recovered the next day near the hydel power park close to the Mallapura village, he said.

The homestay owner, a 29-year-old female hails from Tamil Nadu.

Statements of the victims were recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC before the magistrate on Saturday night, Parameshwara shared.

He also announced to step up security at tourist places including Hampi.