Hasanamba temple prefers officials and politicians than common devotees

Hassan: As the revered Hasanamba Temple opened its doors for the season, drawing millions of devotees, frustration is also mounting among the faithful. Common worshippers have voiced grievances about being made to wait in line for hours, while politicians and officials reportedly gain direct access to the temple without waiting. This privilege extended to officials has left many devotees disappointed, with some returning home without the chance for a darshan.

The Hasanamba Temple, which opens to the public for just 9 days each year, attracts an estimated 16 lakh visitors every season. Despite extensive preparations, the sheer volume of visitors led to long queues and wait times for the majority of devotees. For some, the hours of waiting proved too much, resulting in a significant number of visitors leaving without the opportunity to offer prayers or see the deity.

“My wife and mother wanted to have a darshan for a long time and I decided to take them this year braving the bad roads of Kalladka-Shirady sector. But when we reached there our hearts sank as there was 6 kilometre long queue and the security persons told that it will take no less than 12 to 16 hours for us to have a darshan. We wanted to take a chance and stood in the queue despite having booked quick darshan online. The queue had to wind through a maze of narrow barricades like cattle.

“However, even when we were enduring the torture, I saw many people are entering the temple circumventing the queue, I was told they were officials of various zilla panchayats, city corporations, officials from various departments and even politicians. Every time there is a VIP entry the queue used to come to a grinding halt when could not bear the suffocating environment inside the queue, I took out my wife and mother and headed towards Mangaluru” said Narsimh Pai a devotee.

Deepika Poojary and her husband Rajesh Poojary of Udupi said, “We did not get the darshan of the Devi, but surely got the darshan of Deputy Chief Minister and his family walking past majestically with the temple paraphernalia leading. We thanked our stars to be able to get a darshan of the Deputy Chief Minister and after standing in the queue for five hours we left without having a darshan of the goddess” Rajesh said sarcastically with great pain.

Many devotees expressed dismay at the preferential treatment given to VIPs and officials, who were seen bypassing the long lines. “It’s disheartening,” said a devotee who had waited with her family for hours. “While we stand here, officials come and go without any wait.”

Local authorities have faced criticism for allowing these privileges, with many calling for a fairer system that respects the devotion of all visitors. Efforts have been made to streamline the process, including allocating specific entry slots, but the high footfall and demand for darshan have tested the system’s capacity.

The annual opening of Hasanamba Temple is a deeply significant event, drawing visitors not just from Hassan district but from all over Karnataka and beyond. However, the prioritisation of officials over regular devotees has left many calling for better management in the coming years to ensure a smoother and more equitable experience for all.

The annual Hasanamba Temple Darshan Festival has generated Rs 2.53 crore in revenue within the first three days of opening. With five more days remaining, the number of devotees continues to rise. As of 9 am on Monday, the sale of 24,817 tickets priced at Rs 300 each contributed Rs 74,45,100, while 15,882 tickets priced at Rs 1,000 each generated Rs 1,58,82,000. In addition, the sale of prasada brought in Rs 20,37,420. In total, the temple’s revenue has reached Rs 2.53 crore within these three days, with arrangements in place to meet the expectations of the growing number of devotees.