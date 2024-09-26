Hate speech: FIR filed against Pratap Simha

Yadagiri: An FIR has been registered in the Shahpur police station against former MP Pratap Sinha for making a provocative speech during the Shahapura Ganesha Shobhayatra in Yadgiri district.

On the 21st, he gave a speech in the Hindu Mahaganapati procession and spoke provocatively about the Muslims. During the Ganesh procession, there is a tendency to throw stones everywhere. Why do Muslims have the tendency to throw stones..? What will happen to Muslims if Hindus hold a stone in each hand..? Hindus who make nuclear bombs can also make petrol bombs if they decide to do so.

A case has been registered in the Shahpur police station for insulting religious beliefs and speaking with hatred. Shahapur PSI D.V. Nayak filed a voluntary complaint against former MP Pratap Singh and 5 people under BNS Act 299, 192 Act.