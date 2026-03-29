Haveus Aerotech signs MoU with govt

Mumbai: Aviation MRO services provider Haveus Aerotech on Saturday said it has signed an initial pact for setting up an advanced MRO facility for ATR aircraft at an investment of Rs 450 crore in the state.

Under the memorandum of understanding signed between the two, the state government will facilitate Haveus Aerotech in obtaining the necessary permissions, registrations, and incentives from the relevant departments, as per its prevailing policies.

The MoU is to facilitate Haveus Aerotech India to set up the proposed facility in a time-bound manner, the company said in a statement.The component MRO facility with an investment of Rs 450 crore over a five-year period will offer ATR repair, radon and nacelles, landing gear and APUs. The facility is expected to provide employment to 100 persons.

The company earlier this month announced receiving approval from DGCA to expand services at Bengaluru and Delhi facilities. The Bangalore facility now hosts South India’s first and only service station that has been authorised by aircraft-interiors firm Safran Cabin Germany.

“By investing in infrastructure and securing world-class OEM partnerships like Safran Cabin Germany, we are making aviation maintenance faster, cheaper, and more reliable within our own borders,” the Guragaon-based company had said.