HC stays ED’s money laundering case against Amnesty India

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has issued an interim stay on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) money laundering proceedings against Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd (AIIPL) and its former head, Aakar Patel. The case, which stems from a 2022 prosecution complaint, will remain on hold until further orders.

Justice Hemanth Chandangoudar recently granted temporary relief to both AIIPL and Patel, instructing the ED to refrain from advancing its probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The court also served notice to the ED, directing the agency to respond to the petitions filed by the two seeking to quash the case.

The ED had earlier filed a complaint in May 2022 against several individuals, including Patel, AIIPL, and former CEO G Ananthapadmanabhan, based on alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) and linked money laundering activities. The roots of the case go back to a 2019 FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT), which accused the organisation of breaching FCRA norms.

The ED later took over, claiming that Amnesty India received funds from its UK counterpart through commercial means, allegedly to bypass FCRA restrictions. Amnesty International India ceased operations in 2020 after its bank accounts were frozen by Indian authorities.