HD Deve Gowda rules out third front, paints Congress, BJP one-man parties

Bengaluru: JD(S) supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda has ruled out possibilities of forming a third front to counter BJP and Congress. "Time is not just ripe nor I see such a time coming up in the horizon".



Airing his discontent over the political developments in the State in particular and the country in general, at a political meeting in the city, Deve Gowda said, "Both Congress and BJP have carved an image for themselves which is not people-oriented. Congress has been very secretive about its objectives while BJP has become a one-man party, woven around the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is difficult for both parties to come out of these molds" he added.

Deve Gowda said, "I do not call it BJP or Modi party, but things do not augur well for that party without Modi. No party in a democracy must get caught in such a corner of being painted as the one-man party."

He said the five state elections this year will be an indicator for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "The outcome will decide the political course the country will take in the next decade, call this a wake-up call for the country, but the five state elections will also decide the future of many political parties in the country".

Talking about his own party Janata Dal (Secular), he said, "I became the Prime Minister of the first functional third front and since then political parties have been trying to stifle Janata Dal. Both J H Patel and S Siddaramiah had contributed in marginalising the prospects of Janata Dal in becoming a mainstream state party".

Talking about the Meke Daatu water project for which the Congress party had whipped up a massive rally Deve Gowda said "Siddarmaiah had power in his hand for five years when he was the Chief Minister why did not he do it then, now since the state is reaching its final leg before elections he has thought about it. Take it from me he would not get any advantage out of it". However the matter was in the supreme court now and what steps the Court will take, will be final.

Coming from Deve Gowda such statements have rattled both BJP and Congress. Their leaders K S Eshwarappa and DK Shivakumar respectively have countered the statement bitterly. "Deve Gowda is our asset let him live long…" Eshwarapa said.