HD Kumaraswamy Supporter Commits Suicide, Leaves Emotional Death Note 

An staunch supporter and follower of former Chief Minister of Karnataka H D Kumara Swamy committed suicide on Saturday night after writing a death note. He has also conveyed his final salutations to his pet dog in the note. "Former Chief Minister H D Kumara Swamy has to attend my funeral and my final salutations to my dog," thus has stated Jaya Ramu who is an artist and an auto driver.

This letter has gone viral on social media. It is learnt that the deceased was suffering from ill health. He is believed to have suffered a gangrene in his leg. H D Kumara Swamy, and Nikhil Kumara Swamy visited and paid their last respects to the supporter. H D Kumara Swamy, who visited Jayaram's native Bommachchana Halli, is said to have consoled his family members and rendered some financial assistance. The ex-CM assured his help for the family's sustenance in the coming days.

"My final salutations to Shankar Nag auto drivers and artists. Right from early years of my life, I have been voting for Janata Dal. I want ex Chief Minister H D Kumara Swamy to attend my funeral and help my mentally retarded son. I will repay the debts during my next birth and my last salutations to my loving dog," thus had emotionally stated Jayaram.