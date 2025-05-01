HDK hails Prime Minister’s ‘historic’ caste census move

Bengaluru: JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday de-scribed the central government’s decision to include caste enumeration in the next census as “historic”, saying it would provide authentic, scientific, and transparent caste data, moving away from ‘politically motivated’ state-level surveys that often lacked credibility and uniformity.

He expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a “decisive and far-sighted action” in the nation’s interest. In a major move, the union government on Wednesday announced that caste enumeration would be part of the forthcoming national census, to be conducted in a “transparent” manner.

“A historic and visionary decision under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, caste enumeration will now be part of the national census for the first time since 1931,” Kumaraswamy said in a post on ‘X’. He said this step would provide reliable and scientific data, replacing unverified state-level caste surveys.

“With this bold move, PM Modi has reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive governance and data-driven policymaking. This will enable better welfare planning, strengthen social justice, and help build a more equitable future,” he added.

Announcing the decision of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Un-ion Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that while the census is a central sub-ject, some states had conducted caste surveys “non-transparently”, creat-ing doubts in society. Karnataka conducted a Social and Educational Sur-vey—popularly known as the ‘caste census’—in 2015. The report is current-ly before the state cabinet for discussion.

Several communities, particularly Karnataka’s two dominant ones—Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayats—have strongly objected to the sur-vey, calling it “unscientific” and demanding a fresh one. Objections have al-so been raised by other sections of society, including voices from within the ruling Congress party.