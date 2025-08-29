HDK predicts divine punishment of the Cong govt

Bengaluru: Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has lashed out at the Congress government, predicting that Lord Manjunath Swamy himself will punish the ruling dispensation for its “shameful handling” of the Dharmasthala case.

Speaking to the media at his JP Nagar residence, Kumaraswamy said the government’s conduct in the case was deeply objectionable. “The way this government has behaved, it deserves punishment. In my opinion, in the coming days, Manjunath Swamy will himself give them that punishment,” he remarked.

Accusing the government of stage-managing an SIT investigation, the JD(S) leader alleged that the ruling party had turned the probe into a farce. “At the initial stages, the government acted in a way that created suspicion and disrespected the religious sentiments of the region. They have only played a drama in the name of an SIT probe,” Kumaraswamy charged.

He recalled that the first formal complaint in the case was filed by activist Dwarakanath, who personally submitted it to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “The CM created an atmosphere of immediate action. But we all know how things unfolded later. There are clearly left-wing forces at play here. Who they are will soon come to light,” he warned.

Making it clear that he was not trying to “mix religion with politics,” Kumaraswamy nevertheless maintained that the government’s actions had cast a shadow of doubt on a sacred institution. He urged people to recognize the alleged political motives behind the episode.

The former chief minister’s remarks come at a time when the Dharmasthala case is already a flashpoint in Karnataka politics, drawing sharp responses from both ruling and opposition camps.