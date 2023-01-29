HDK's word final on Bhavani's ticket from Hassan seat: Revanna

Hassan (Karnataka): Seeking to end the controversy over Bhavani Revanna's wish to contest from Hassan constituency in the upcoming assembly election, her husband H D Revanna said his younger brother and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's word will be final. Bhavani had created ruffle within the first family of Janata Dal (Secular) by announcing that her candidature has been cleared for the assembly election due by May. Kumaraswamy later issued a clarification that it was not necessary that she would contest from Hassan as there were many other capable candidates.

"I am not after fielding any specific person (from Hassan). We want our party to survive. Whatever Kumaraswamy says is final word for all of us. The final decision will be taken by Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy, me and party state president C M Ibrahim," Revanna, a former Minister, told reporters in Hole Narasipur, his home constituency.

People who think that there will be a clash between him and Kumaraswamy due to 'family politics' will be sorely disappointed, Revanna quipped.

"There are no differences amongst us. All we want is the development of Hassan district. There is nothing like (prominence to) family," the former Minister said.

Revanna said the JD(S) is fighting the election to bring back Kumaraswamy- led government in the State. The clarification came as the JD(S) first family was hitting headlines over the possible feud amongst former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda clan over the Hassan seat from where Bhavani, a former Hassan Zilla Panchayat member, is willing to contest the election.

The silence of Revanna was giving more credence to the rumours about the rift between the sons of Deve Gowda and their families.

It is learnt that the matter related to Bhavani's wish is before the JD(S) patriarch to take a final call.