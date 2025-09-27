Health Minister inaugurates next-gen health tech platform

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday inaugurated Docbrella, a next-generation health tech platform, at its Bengaluru launch. This marks a bold step toward transforming healthcare in the state. The event was further enriched by Pranab Mohanty, Director General of Police (Internal Security & Cyber Command), Government of Karnataka, as the Chief Speaker, who underscored the urgent need for innovation and trust in India’s healthcare journey.

With a mission to make healthcare more transparent, affordable, and digitally accessible, Docbrella aspires to set a new benchmark for how families experience care in Karnataka and across India.

Speaking at the event Dinesh Gundu Rao, said, "Docbrella is an umbrella platform uniting all aspects of healthcare consultation. Many people today make critical health decisions with incomplete information, leading to exploitation and unnecessary high costs. Docbrella seeks to change this by securing patient data with AI, providing transparency, and empowering informed choices. We are pleased that this initiative has started in Karnataka, India’s IT capital and a hub for innovation. With proper support, Docbrella can become an essential part of every household’s healthcare journey."