Heightened security measures at Shivamogga railway station

Shivamogga: In response to the recent explosion in front of Delhi’s Red Fort, the Karnataka Railway Police conducted a thorough inspection at Shivamogga Railway Station on Saturday.

The operation involved checking the station’s platforms, bike parking areas, car parking lots, passengers’ bags, theparcel office, and ticket counters. Authorities deployed sniffer dog squads and bomb disposal teams to carry out the searches, aiming to ensure passenger safety amid heightened alert levels. Images shared by the Government Railway Police Karnataka depict officers examining luggage on platforms and sniffer dogs patrolling train coaches, highlighting the proactive steps taken to prevent potential threats. No incidents were reported during the inspection.