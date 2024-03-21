Helmets made mandatory for all police personnel across state

Bengaluru: Traffic and Road Safety ADGP Alok Kumar has issued a circular on Wednesday to make it compulsory for police personnel to wear helmets while riding bikes. Incidents of accidents are being reported in various units of the state. Some of the officers and staff were injured in road accidents without helmets and some others died.

Therefore, measures have been taken to prevent such accidents from happening again, and mandatory helmet orders have been issued for all police personnel across the state. Under Section 129(a) and (b) of the Motor Vehicle Act, Alok Kumar has instructed the officers and staff to observe the helmet specifications while traveling on two-wheelers.

The order stated: ‘It has been found that police officers and personnel working in various units of the state are not wearing helmets while traveling on their two-wheelers, road accidents have occurred, some police officers and personnel have been seriously injured and some have died.

Therefore, in order to avoid such incidents from now on, it is necessary for the police officers and personnel on duty in all units across the state (including Bangalore city) to wear safety helmets as mentioned and prescribed in Section 129(a) and (b) of the Motor Vehicle Act while traveling in their respective two-wheelers.’

Section 129 (a) and (b) of the Motor Vehicle Act has explained about the specification of helmet according to which all the police officers and personnel have been instructed to wear safety helmet compulsorily while traveling on their two-wheelers and have been instructed to take appropriate action.