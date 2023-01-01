Highway between Nelamangala, Devihalli completed: Gadkari

Bengaluru: A road under National Highway-75 has been constructed between Neelamangala and Devihalli in Karnataka, as announced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The route will improve connection between the state capital and popular tourist destinations like Mysuru, Halebeedu, Sakleshpura, and Dharmasthala, Gadkari added.

"A section between Nelamangala-Devihalli on NH-75 has been constructed successfully. The section enables faster connection to tourist places like Mysuru, Sakleshpura, Helebeedu, Dharmasthala, etc., and caters to about 30000 vehicles on weekends. It also acts as a conduit in connecting Bengaluru-Mangaluru, Bengaluru-Mysuru, Bengaluru-Hassan, Sakleshpura, Dharmasthala," Nitin Gadkari mentioned in a tweet.

According to Gadkari, the highway was constructed with innovative techniques to make it resistant to damage. "We have applied some innovative ideas during the construction such as the use of Fibre Reinforced Micro Surfacing to enhance the flexural strength of the micro-surfacing mix and thereby significantly improve the crack resistance and long-term durability," he added. The union minister also emphasised how beneficial this corridor will be for the state's surrounding industries. "We've also used State-of-the-Art Pavement Investigations to determine Pavement Distresses accurately. The corridor has been strategically developed as many industries and peripheral ring roads are proposed connecting the highway," he further tweeted.

Meanwhile, CC Patil, the minister of public works for Karnataka, announced on Wednesday that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will visit Karnataka on January 5 to review the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.