Hijab not allowed during exams: Karnataka Minister BC Nagesh

Bengaluru: Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh on Friday asserted that students wearing hijab will not be allowed inside the examination centres.

The II PUC (class 12) examinations are set to begin from March 9 in the state.

Speaking to reporters he maintained that it has been clarified that all students should attend exams wearing uniforms. Hijab is not part of it. Those who want to write exams wearing hijab won't be allowed into the examination hall, he added.

Minister Nagesh further claimed that there is an increase in the number of Muslim students who appeared for the examinations after the hijab ban. "After hijab ban, more number of Muslim sisters appeared for examinations and the enrolment of Muslim girl students has increased," he added.

The hijab case, which is in the Supreme Court, is likely to be taken up after Holi vacation. Many students abstained from attending the examination as they were not allowed to wear hijab and write exams.

The Supreme Court Friday said it will set up a three-judge bench to hear a plea of Muslim girl students to sit for examinations in Karnataka government schools while wearing hijab. "I will create a bench," said a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala when a woman lawyer sought urgent hearing of the plea saying girls are on the verge of losing another academic year as the exams are being held in government schools which are not permitting wearing of headscarf.