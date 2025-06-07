Hindu Group Demands Ban on Auction of M.F. Husain’s Controversial Paintings

Mangaluru: M.F. Husain paintings, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, art auction ban, controversial art India, religious sentiments protest, Mumbai art galleryThe Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) has demanded a complete ban on the upcoming auction of 25 paintings by late artist M.F. Husain, scheduled to be held at the Pundole Art Gallery in Mumbai on June 12. The organisation submitted memoranda to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mumbai Police Commissioner, and the Mumbai District Collector, calling the proposed sale “a glorification of anti-national and anti-Hindu sentiments.”

In a press release issued here today the Samiti has alleged that several of the works being auctioned include controversial and “vulgar” depictions of revered Hindu deities and Bharat Mata (Mother India), which sparked nationwide outrage in the past. Among them, they point to a painting titled Rape of Mother India, which HJS claims Husain created during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The group argues that this work amounts to sedition and deeply insults India and its cultural identity.

“Glorifying such a figure under the guise of ‘artistic freedom’ is unacceptable,” said the HJS in its statement, warning of public protests if the auction is not halted. “Art that mocks national symbols and religious icons cannot be shielded as creativity. It is an assault on the spiritual and emotional ethos of a nation.”

Maqbool Fida Husain, often referred to as the “Picasso of India,” was one of the country’s most celebrated yet polarising artists. Despite his global acclaim, his depictions of Hindu gods and goddesses in the nude led to more than 1,200 legal complaints across India. His critics accused him of deliberately hurting religious sentiments, while supporters defended his work as a bold exploration of mythology through modernist lenses.

Notably, in one painting, he portrayed Sita seated nude on Hanuman’s tail, and in others, Lord Ram, Sita, and Hanuman are depicted nude together — images that provoked widespread outrage. There were also paintings of goddesses Saraswati, Parvati, Ganga, and Yamuna in nude or suggestive forms, which many Hindu groups deemed offensive.

In the face of mounting protests and legal challenges, Husain left India in 2006 and later accepted Qatari citizenship in 2010. He passed away in exile in London in 2011.

The Samiti also referenced a recent directive by Delhi’s Patiala House Court to seize Husain’s controversial painting, calling it a legal precedent that should influence upcoming actions. “Several of his exhibitions have previously been cancelled, and awards in his name were revoked. Allowing a public auction now undermines judicial intent,” the statement said.

The HJS has urged the government to not only ban the auction but also declare Rape of Mother India as anti-national and ensure its destruction. They’ve also demanded legal action against galleries or individuals who attempt to sell or display such works, citing public harmony and national interest.

When contacted, officials at Pundole Art Gallery offered no comments.