Hindu outfit raises battle cry for Hindu Rashtra

Udupi: This temple town has been the first to give a call in support of the Hijab in 2021 by Islamic groups, now from the other side the Hindutva activists headed by the Hindu Jana Jagruti Samithi has raised a call for the Hindu Rashtra. The Samithi will hold a meeting on February 26 in Udupi to formalise the call for making India a Hindu Rashtra.

According to Guruprasad Gowda, state spokesperson, Hindu Jana Jagruthi Samithi "it will be a wrong notion to think that formation of 'Hindu Rashtra' by declaring the nation as one will pave the way for exclusivity where people of other religions may have to move out of India. Declaring India as a 'Hindu Rashtra' is demanded because there is need for constitutional protection to the Hindu religion. Today anybody can and are getting away by demeaning the Hindu religion, its symbols and the deities worshiped by the majority Hindus. This has to stop and Hindus need justice'' he said.

Over 1000 Hindu activists will participate from different parts of the state to begin with, later over 100 such meetings were planned across Karnataka from there it will be taken up on a national scale, that is the stage when things will become more prudent .

"The Hindu Jana Jagruthi Samithi at the national level has held such meetings in 2,127 places in 13 states. As more than 21.41 lakh people have participated in these meetings, awareness about the importance of 'Hindu Rashtra' has been created among as many people, he said. During the meeting in Udupi on February 26, exhibition of religious books, awareness programme, talk by resource persons will be held" he informed.

Gowda said that there are pressing matters Hindu people need to fight back the issues Hindu religion is facing like 'Love Jihad, control of government over Hindu religious institutions and the idea of 'Halal economy'. There were 21,000 girls/women who have been reported missing in Karnataka alone. Love jihad is a serious issue the community is facing from Islamic jihadists, he said. There is a need for making the younger generation study the Hindu religious texts such as Mahabharatha, Bhagavad Gita, Vedas and Upanishads, he added.