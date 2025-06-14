Hindustani vocalist makes a cultural statement with his labour of love

Mangaluru: In a musical homage to the late playback legend S.P. Balasubrahmanyam (SPB), a singer from Mangaluru has etched his name into the Golden Book of World Records by rendering SPB’s iconic songs for a full 24 hours without a break—well, almost.

Yashwant M.G., an acclaimed Hindustani vocalist and music teacher, took on the marathon challenge to mark SPB’s birth anniversary on June 4. Beginning at precisely 3 PM on June 3, his voice did not fall silent until the clock struck 3 PM the next day—celebrating the very man whose voice shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema for decades.

Supported by a dedicated live band and a quietly focused team, Yashwant’s performance was not just a test of vocal endurance—it was a labour of love and a cultural statement. It paid tribute to a singer who delivered over 40,000 songs across 16 languages and left an indelible legacy in the world of music.

A carefully orchestrated tribute

The performance, titled Baalagaana Yashoyana (roughly translated as “Journey of Victory through Childhood Songs”), was meticulously planned and professionally executed. Every hour, the team followed an official rule: five minutes of break time allowed for hydration, light meals, and vocal rest. Yet, as Yashwant later said, “The music gave me more energy than any food could.”

Accompanying Yashwant was a band of seasoned musicians: Rajagopal on guitar, Deepak Jayasheelan on keyboard, Vaman K. on drums and rhythm, Prajwal Acharya on tabla, Varsha Basrur on flute, and Sumukh Acharya on sitar. Together, they maintained the sonic flow of the performance with admirable finesse.

Each song chosen came from SPB’s vast and beloved discography—ranging from soulful classical numbers to peppy film tracks across Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. While the challenge demanded physical stamina, Yashwant said the emotional impact of the songs posed the greater challenge. “I grew up with SPB’s voice. Singing his songs one after another made me relive my entire musical journey,” he said.

Official recognition

To ensure authenticity, D. Manish Vishnoi, Asia Head of the Golden Book of World Records, was present to oversee the event and certify the attempt. According to him, this 24-hour uninterrupted musical feat was among the most disciplined and emotionally resonant record attempts he had witnessed. Interestingly, the previous record involved a 12-hour performance of singer Mukesh’s Hindi film songs sung in Marathi. Yashwant’s effort, therefore, not only broke that benchmark but did so with pan-Indian linguistic representation—true to SPB’s multilingual legacy.

Who is Yashwant MG?

The singer behind this feat is no stranger to accolades. A Hindustani classical vocalist trained under the late Madhav Acharya and Pandit Mahabaleshwar Bhagwat, Yashwant holds postgraduate degrees in Sanskrit, Kannada, History, and Hindi. He currently serves as an examiner at Gangubai Hangal Music University in Mysuru.

His career has included stints in the NCC Army (18th Karnataka Battalion), and he is deeply rooted in the Vedic and Sanskrit priestly traditions. Musically, he has bagged top honours in various national TV reality shows—including ETV’s Edetumbi Haaduvenu (2005), Suvarna TV’s Confident Star Singer (2008), and Udaya TV’s Sangeetha Mahayuddha (2010).

He also composed the full-length Vande Mataram anthem for a world record attempt in 2018, and debuted as a film music director in the Kannada movie Kanasu Kannu Teredaga. In 2024, he reached the semifinals of Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. To date, Yashwant has performed over 3,000 concerts globally and trained more than 5,000 students in Indian music.

More than a record

While the Golden Book of World Records will formally verify and certify the feat in the coming days, the emotional and musical resonance of the event is already being felt across the region. For many attendees, it felt like SPB himself had briefly returned, his spirit channelled through another devoted voice. “I did not feel sleepy, nor did my voice waver,” Yashwant said after the final song. “It was as though SPB himself gave me the strength to complete this journey.” In a world that often chases headlines, this was a moment that chased history—and sang it.