‘Historic step’, says JD(S) on ‘one nation, one election'

Bengaluru: JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday praised Prime Minister NarendraModi-led Cabinet's decision accepting 'one nation, one election' recommendation as a "historic step" towards improving India's electoral system.He said the Janata Dal (Secular) welcomes the 'one nation, one election' system.

"A committee was formed under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of conducting simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. The committee has submitted its report, and the Union Cabinet has approved it," Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

Within the first 100 days of its third term in office, the Narendra Modi government has delivered on its election promise by taking this historic decision, he said.