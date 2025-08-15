HM cautions DGP Prisons on SC remark

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said the Director General of Police of Prisons must exercise caution in the wake of the Supreme Court’s strong observations regarding the alleged five-star treatment provided to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in the jail. Parameshwara was responding to reporters’ queries about the apex court decision to cancel the bail granted to Darshan and other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case. The state Home Minister said, “The DGP Prisons must have received the order. He will have to perform his duty carefully after the court made stringent observations.” Parameshwara underlined that no individual is above the law in the country and everyone has to respect the law of the land.

“We must respect the order. They (accused) have the option to continue their legal battle, which they can do,” he remarked. Asked about the government’s stance on Darshan’s bail plea, Parameshwara said the law department has fulfilled its responsibilities. The top court cautioned the Karnataka government against providing special treatment to the accused in jail. “The day we come to know that the accused persons are being provided 5-star treatment, the first step would be to place the superintendent into suspension along with all other officials,” it said.