Hospitality sector, too, gets a shot in the arm 

Mysuru: Tourism and its stakeholders, mainly hospitality industry, have got a new lease of life during recently concluded Dasara festival. Courtesy, the fall in Covid-19 cases and the tourists showing courage to step out to explore tourist attractions.

According to C Narayan Gowda, President of Hotel Owners Association, Mysuru: "In the last one week, tourism is springing back to life and so also the hospitality industry."

Starting October 7 to 13 the occupancy at hotels with lodging facility was between 50 per cent and 60 per cent, with most of the rooms booked in advance. In some lodging facilities 100 per cent rooms were booked. While in the run up to Jumbo Savari and after, from October 14 to 17, 90 per cent of the rooms were full. The enquiry for the period of one week from October 18 to 24 is also good and the bookings are expected to touch 50 per cent.

The restaurants, sweet marts and bakeries are also doing good business. The main reason is simple Dasara without any food mela that were earlier apart of the festivities. Earlier, the hotels and other eateries were doing a good business only on Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami days. The trend is expected to continue till October 24, Narayan Gowda added.