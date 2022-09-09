Hotel room rents shoot up to as high as 30,000 per day in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: There has been a sharp increase in demand for hotel rooms as a result of the torrential rains that have been pounding Bengaluru. Due to the flooding and waterlogging in the IT hub, many families in the city have shifted to hotels. While the residents of Bengaluru are going through a tough time, the hotel charges have gone up to Rs 30,000 per night.

Until Saturday, the majority of hotels in the flood-damaged neighbourhoods of Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, Old Airport Road, and Koramangala are completely booked. The current pricing for a room at the Old Airport Road's Leela Palace starts at Rs 22,798. On the other hand, booking a deluxe room at the Taj Bangalore will cost you Rs 14,160 (taxes excluded). Currently, a night at The Radisson Blu on the Outer Ring road costs Rs 19,163.

Furthermore, OYO rooms in Bangalore have reasonable rates that are just over Rs 1,000, making it a convenient lodging choice for those who have been severely impacted by the flooding. A single room in Koramangala can be found for more than Rs 1,000 per night, and the current rate for OYO rooms in White Field is above Rs 1,030.

Despite the sky-high surge in prices, a resident of the flood affected area claimed that individuals were still having trouble finding accommodations. "At first, we believed we could remain in the first floor of our home while the floodwaters subsided, but since both the water supply and electricity was cut off, we were left with no choice. Therefore, no matter the cost, a hotel room was the only option. It's understandable why hotels are asking for outrageous prices," said a resident.

According to sources from a few hotels, customers are booking luxury hotel rooms for a week in advance because they anticipate it will take that long for their residences to be cleaned and renovated once the pain of the floods is over.

However, the Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA) made an offer after it was claimed that numerous hotels in the city were exploiting the situation by raising accommodation charges. "Due to areas of the city being flooded, Bengaluru has been experiencing conditions that are unprecedented. Many locals have relocated from their flooded homes to new locations. We'd like to let you know that for those whose homes have been impacted by the flooding, we'll be offering hotel rooms at a reduced rate. We invite customers to reach out to our organisation if anyone is in need of a room," the BBHA said.