Hoteliers condemn cop’s ‘assault’ on restaurateur in Mysuru

Mysuru: Hoteliers are angry over police action against a fellow restaurateur on New Sayyaji Rao road in the city on Wednesday.

A police officer allegedly hit a hotelier for not closing even after 9 pm, violating night curfew norms, the video of which is released on social media. Javid, the owner of Big Grill, a newly opened family restaurant near Bamboo Bazaar, is seen slapped and caned by Mandi police, according to Hotel Owners Association President C Narayanagowda.

Narayanagowda said, "As per the government orders to close by 9 pm, the shutters were closed, but the last two customers were finishing their meal.

Meanwhile local police forcibly opened the rolling shutter and beat the hotel owner," said Narayanagowda who rushed to the restaurant on Thursday morning to extend the support of the association, also reiterated his demand for lifting night curfew immediately.