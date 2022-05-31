How WFH is transforming residential design

Bengaluru: Extended durations of confinement at home during the pandemic-induced lockdowns have increased demands for larger homes with cutting-edge amenities. As a result, it introduced a new meaning of luxury. People now choose homes with space for a study room, fitness area, and other leisure pursuits, rather than just high-end facilities. The prominence of work-from-home and hybrid work cultures have further emphasised the need of possessing a home that can also serve as an office.

Keeping with the changing lifestyles and emerging work cultures of the upper-mid and upper segment post pandemic, residential developments in Bengaluru today are seeing a new trend. Many developers are incorporating a business centre as a part of their residential offering in several of their upcoming projects.

A business centre housed within the premises therefore offers the residents the ideal work-life balance at one location. "With WFH (Work-from-home) and hybrid models of work becoming the norm, a dedicated business centre within the premises offers residents the option of working from the in-house business centre where they can be assured of a relaxed, professional and well-planned space to conduct virtual meetings or even entertain business associates when required," explains Cyriac Joseph, Senior Vice President and Head- Marketing, Vaishnavi Group.

"A business centre also enables less travel time, allows start-ups to operate with low investments and can facilitate large corporates to set up outreach or contact centres," adds Suresh Hari, Chairman, CREDAI Bengaluru.

In the context of the pandemic and the constraints that many office goers faced, a business centre in a residential complex is indeed very relevant today and more of a necessary facility.

Talking about why they incorporated the business centre in their upcoming project, Akshay K Reddy, Director, Akhinta Enterprises says, "We believe in keeping pace with the changing times and are tuned to meeting a continuously evolving market. On the macro-front we envisage leading the future of home building by keeping the customer at the 'Centre of everything' and to meet the needs of the Global citizen. Our development therefore incorporates a state-of-the-art business lounge that packs in meeting rooms, island workstations, phone booths, pantry and a banquet hall."

Commenting on the convenience a business centre will offer, Selvaraj K, an IT professional says, "IT offices are expected to follow the hybrid work model for a few years. With the business centre in our homes, it's a win-win situation. On one hand corporates will save on huge rentals of commercial complexes. On the other hand, the business centre will allow us the ease to operate from home."

Going forward, one can expect business centres to be the norm in all large residential communities as it is a practical addition to the list of facilities offered within a project.