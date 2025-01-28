Hubballi Man Dies by Suicide, Accusing Estranged Wife of Harassment

A 40-year-old man in Karnataka's Hubballi died by suicide on January 26, allegedly due to harassment by his estranged wife. Petaru Gollapalli, an employee at a private firm, reportedly left behind a suicide note blaming his wife, Feebhe, a school teacher.

The police have registered a case against Feebhe under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint filed by Petaru's brother, Eshayya Gollapalli.

According to the FIR, Petaru and Feebhe married two years ago but separated within three months. Feebhe had filed for divorce, and court proceedings were ongoing.

Eshayya Gollapalli alleged that Feebhe's lawyer had revealed that she planned to demand Rs 20 lakh from Petaru during a court hearing scheduled for Monday. He also claimed that Petaru had been assaulted by Feebhe's brother in a previous incident.

"We need justice," Eshayya demanded, calling for Feebhe's arrest.

In his suicide note, Petaru apologized to his father and urged his brother to care for their parents. He reportedly stated that the family should disclose that his death was a result of his wife's alleged torture.

